Sexual Wellness: 5 Products That Can Help Women Improve Their Sex Life

The sexual wellness industry is growing fast with many brands coming up with products to help you enhance your intimate experience. Many cosmetic and sexual wellness companies are working towards introducing products, in particular, for women to help improve their sexual experience. If you are a novice in the section, you are bound to be confused by the wide range.

Here are a few things you can start with:

Lubricants: Women who experience vaginal dryness can greatly reduce their discomfort by using a lubricant or lube. Lubricant reduces friction brought on during intercourse. There are numerous varieties available in the market, some are based on oil, silicone, or gel, and then there are water-based ones as well. Choose one that you are comfortable with and one that uses natural ingredients. Those tend to be delicate on the vaginal skin. Also, ensure to wash off the product to prevent any infection.

Oils: Including a body massage can be immensely intimate. It aids relaxation and enables you to gently connect on a deeper level with your partner. These are usually available in various scents. An oil massage can also help decrease body spasms that can cause obstruction during intercourse.

Candles: Along with a massage, one can also use scented candles. The candle’s subtle, lingering smells can help set the tone as you prepare for romance with your partner. The candles and oil together aid in a calming and energising experience.

Vibrators: Some vibrators are available for couples to use together as well as for solo play, which may elevate your intimate experience to a whole new level. There are both internal and external vibrators, even ones that resemble lipsticks.

Intimate wash: While the ultimate feeling of pleasure is important for your sexual wellness, hygiene is a necessary caveat. Invest in an intimate wash, and make sure to use it daily and also after intercourse. This can help prevent various infections and enhance a seamless intimate experience with your partner. Consult a gynaecologist before choosing one.

