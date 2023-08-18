Sexual Wellness for Older Adults: Navigating Changes and Embracing Intimacy

Navigating the realm of sexual wellness in later stages of life is a delicate yet essential journey. As we age, embracing intimacy and addressing the changes that come with it becomes paramount. This exploration delves into the nuanced ways older adults can adapt, communicate, and find fulfillment in their evolving sexual lives, promoting both physical and emotional well-being.

Dr Manmohan Singh, VP Medical Affairs, Nirvasa, says, “With an increase in age coupled with chronic cardiometabolic and lifestyle disorders, our bodies and minds undergo changes that tend to impact our overall sexual wellness. However, such bodily changes do not necessarily mean the end of intimacy. Older adults can still embrace their sexuality to maintain a healthy and fulfilling sex life through open communication and by being willing to explore new options, with a primary focus on pleasure rather than on performance."

However, it’s essential to create safe spaces for candid conversations that are free from any judgment, so that older adults feel comfortable discussing their sexual health concerns. This requires us to recognize the need for sexual wellness in older adults as it is a vital aspect of their health and overall well-being.

As the landscape of sexual wellness evolves, particularly among older individuals, it is heartening to witness society’s growing openness to this crucial aspect of overall well-being.

“This transformation extends beyond mere mindset; it signifies a broader societal shift where discussions about sexual health are shedding secrecy and stigma. This change holds immense value for people of all ages, as older individuals are now actively seeking ways to enhance their intimate lives as they age gracefully," says Kunal Banerji, Co-Founder & Director, Walnut Healthcare and Nutra On.

However, this movement encompasses more than just products; it is about nurturing awareness and empathy. The industry must come together to contribute to this discourse, empowering individuals with information and choices for a more informed and empowered society.

“Our commitment reaches beyond business objectives. It is our shared responsibility to ensure that accurate information, support systems, and wellness options are accessible to all, regardless of age. This involves destigmatizing, embracing natural transitions, and empowering older individuals to lead fulfilling lives," adds Banerji.