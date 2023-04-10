Sexual Wellness: Is It Safe To Have Multiple Sexual Partners?

The enjoyment of physical behaviours and sexual practices is unique to every individual. What works for others might not work for you, what stimulates others might become a painful experience, and people tend to learn it as they grow. It is suggested that practising regular sex might promote better sleeping habits, elevate happiness, and reduce stress. It is a bodily function that thrives on the chemicals released during orgasm and how one acquires it, differs on an individual level. Some chose to stay in monogamous relationships, while others find happiness in more than one partner. But is it safe and okay to have multiple sexual partners?

The cons:

Risk of STIs

The more sexual partners a person chooses, the greater becomes their likelihood of encountering a partner infected with an STI (sexually transmitted infection). The common types include Genital herpes, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis among others. Not only does it affect the exposure, but also the transmission of the infections to other people who’ll be involved with. Risk of HIV/AIDS

The spread of (human immunodeficiency virus) or AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) largely depends on unprotected sex. These infections damage the immune system of a person by diminishing the body’s ability to fight off other diseases and infections. UNAIDS suggests multiple partners pose a great risk of the transmission of this STI. Risk of Cancer

A study conducted by Harvard University suggests that men who have 10 or more sexual partners in their life are 70% more likely to develop cancer later in life than those who’re involved with zero or single partners. The result was more damaging for women as the statistics rose to 91% of them developing cancer. Psychological impact

The mental impact of having multiple partners can be different for each individual. However, the negative psychological impact can result in developing a high rate of anxiety and depression.

In brevity, having multiple sexual partners is an individual choice. The focus should be on practising safe sex which includes using condoms, getting regularly tested for STIs, and avoiding the usage of alcohol or drugs that can hamper a person’s ability to consent.

Here are some of the benefits of practising safe and healthy sex:

Improved Sleep

It is suggested that orgasms often promote better sleep. It induces a better sleep cycle and sleeping habits by reducing stress. Release of oxytocin

Oxytocin, also dubbed the ‘love hormone’ is said to have a positive impact on managing stress and anxiety. Reduction in cortisol

Elevated levels of cortisol in the body can lead to adverse physical and psychological problems. It is believed a healthy sex life results in lessening the cortisol level in a person’s body. Physical wellness

Sexual activity counts as physical exercise that comes under the umbrella of promoting better cardiovascular health. It is believed that moderate sexual activity can count as a significant amount of exercise for the body.

