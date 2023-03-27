Sexual Wellness: Why Is It Important For A Healthy Life?

Sexual well-being is frequently confused with sexual hygiene, but the concept is much broader. It has more to do with the standard of your sexual relationships, how you feel and think about your body and your sexuality, and the social constraints that prevent you from leading the kind of sexual life you desire.

There is no single definition of sexual health, but the World Health Organization’s comprehensive explanation of sexual health aims to cover all aspects of sexual well-being. They define sexual well-being as not only ‘the absence of disease, sexual dysfunction, or harmful practices’, but also a ‘state of physical, emotional, mental and social well-being in relation to sexuality’. To put it another way, it affects every aspect of our lives.

Factors that can help maintain your sexual well-being–

Advertisement

One should be able to openly express their sexuality while being in a secure, non-coercive relationship. Having people in your life and the larger community accept your sexual orientation, interests, and identity will go a long way towards helping you see yourself positively. Being aware and well-informed about sexual practices can help you access your thoughts and desires, and you will be more capable of communicating what you want with your partner. You will be in a better place to understand your partner’s needs as well. Sex is considered taboo in many parts of the world, and hence most people are not expressive about their desires or fear talking about their needs. It is critical for sexual well-being that you feel at ease. You must also speak up if there is any violence or abuse. Sexual hygiene is a key aspect. Cleansing yourself after sex to stay protected from infections like UTIs and getting regular health checkups can help prevent major health problems. You need to engage yourself in activities that will keep you stress-free and energetic. Stress or a bad mood can affect how pleasurable your experience is with your partner. Many times, relationships fail due to a lack of intimacy. Instead of giving up on your partner, try to understand the underlying issues that are adversely affecting your sexual well-being. You might also take help from a therapist to evaluate the shortcomings.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here