SEXY! Mouni Roy Oozes Oomph In Super Hot Frilled Bikini and Lovely Braids in Throwback Pictures

Mouni Roy is an enthusiastic traveller and we know if for a fact as she frequently posts photos from her vacations on social media. The actress enjoys going on beach holidays and this time, shared few old images on her Instagram account. Her toned body is the outcome of her commitment to and strict adherence to a fitness regimen, which she beautifully flaunted by posing in sultry beachwear and sharing her photos on her Instagram wall. Her stunning crystal blue beachwear, carefree look, and flowing braids are exactly what beach holiday dreams are made of. Check out her most recent look right here-

Mouni Roy posted several striking photos that gave people beach body dreams and how. The actress can be seen relaxing on the sand in the first photo, dressed in a chic ice-blue bikini. Delicate frills embellish the bikini top, mirroring their playful charm on the upper portion of the bikini bottom. The next pictures show Mouni with bunches in her hair. She is seen lying on her belly in the second picture, but in the third picture, she is shown on her knee, displaying her lovely curves. She completes the appearance by draping a matching sarong around her lower body to give it a stylish beach vibe.

Disha Patani, Mouni’s best friend, added heart-eyed emoji comments to the images as well. The diva’s photos appear to have been taken during one of her most recent vacations.