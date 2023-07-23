Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
SEXY! Rakul Preet Singh Oozes Oomph in a Super Hot Neon Bikini at Dubai Vacation

Rakul Preet Singh looks lovely while sunbathing in a scorching neon-green bikini at Dubai Vacation. Check out her most recent photos right here

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 22:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Rakul Preet Singh turns heads while sunbathing in a hot neon-green bikini. (Images: Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh turns heads while sunbathing in a hot neon-green bikini. (Images: Instagram)

Along with being committed to her job, Rakul Preet Singh is well recognised for her love of vacations. The actress, who recently won praise for her performances in Runway 34, Doctor G, Chhatriwali, and I Love You, recently travelled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for an exotic vacation. Rakul has frequently acknowledged her enthusiasm for beach vacations and swimming in the sea and pools in interviews and social media posts. The I Love You actress, who maintains a strict fitness regimen, recently shared photos of herself in gorgeous swimwear. Check out her post here-

Rakul posted a series of stunning bikini pictures on her Instagram account. In her beach photos, the actress exuded a seductive and seductive aura. She can be seen relaxing on a bench and strolling by the water in the unposed photos. Rakul wore a seductive neon-green bikini, an unbuttoned light-green shirt, black sunglasses, and the outfit. As she flashes her dimples in the exotic beach photos, the actress strikes the ideal balance between sensuality and sweetness. Rakul displays her toned legs in the images, adding the necessary oomph factor and sex appeal. She is renowned for her stringent commitment to exercising and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The I Love You actress makes sure to regularly attend her yoga class and the gym in order to keep up her attractive and stunning shape. “Sun and sand @anantaradubai #anantaradubai," wrote Rakul as the caption for her photo.

    • Next up for Rakul is the Tamil science fiction comedy Ayalaan (2023). She will also appear in the vigilante action film Indian 2 (2023), which will star Kajal Aggarwal and Kamal Haasan. Recently, the actress starred in the Jio Cinemas romance thriller I Love You, which also starred Pawail Gulati.

