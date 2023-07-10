Shah Rukh Khan Goes Bald For Jawan; Look At Actor's Most Iconic Hairstyles

The prevue of the much awaited Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer film ‘Jawan‘ is finally out and it is as power packed and interesting as fans expected it to be. There are multiple twists and turns in this less than two and a half minutes of visual fiesta but what caught the eyes of everyone was SRK going bald towards the later part of the preview. Yes, you heard that absolutely right!

By now fans and followers must have paused and taken an end number of screenshots of the scene where SRK sports a bald look. There is truly no denying the fact that he is simply acing the look and how! In case, you have missed out on it, spot the look in the trailer-

Shah Rukh has made some impeccable choices in terms of his hairstyles over the years. Starting from the gelled hair look to the man bun look that he sported recently in Pathaan, fans have not only showered love on all these hairstyles but have sincerely taken inspiration from them. Could it be that going bald will be the next trend in India, all thanks to SRK? Well, that is for time to tell whether it will happen or not but history has it that every time the actor pulls off a new hairstyle, fans follow suit.

Here Is Looking Back At Some Of His Most Iconic Hairstyles That Fans Loved And Have Taken Cues From-

We obviously need to start with the hairstyle that has been his staple for the last couple of years. The glossy pushed-back hair look lives rent-free in our hearts.

SRK sported a man bun in his recent hit ‘Pathaan’ and with this bewitchingly hot look, he sure had several heart racing and definitely made a few jaws drop here and there.

This is one of those looks nobody ever imagined him to be going ahead with but he did so with such panache. SRK truly upped the ante in Don2 with the messy locks and the ponytail.

Enough with the recent looks and everything, it is time to take a trip down memory lane. This gelled hair look made all the girls go ‘Kuch kuch hota hai Shah Rukh, tum nahi samjhoge.’

Shah Rukh with this mop top look truly made history, for years to come men in India confidently sported a similar look confidently knowing having learnt how to rock it from none other than Raj Malhotra. Over the years he has had versions of the same cut, the famous unruly mop hair and even the short mop hair but nobody carries these mop looks like he does.