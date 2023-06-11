Shah Rukh Khan Greeted Fans At Mannat In A White Sweatshirt From Aryan Khan's Luxury Clothing Brand

It is not every day that Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans at Mannat but every once in a while he does it, it sure is a sight to behold. Hundreds of fans come to visit Mannat and click a picture with the iconic house in the backdrop almost every day but it is not every day that you catch a glimpse of the undisputed king of the film industry.

Yesterday was an incredibly luck day for fans visiting Mannat as Shah Rukh himself came out to the balcony to greet all those who were there to congratulate him and celebrate with him the fact that the actor’s blockbuster hit movie ‘Pathaan’ is all set to have a World Television Premiere soon.

Not only did he come and greet the sea of fans waiting at his doorstep for a glimpse of him but to mark the occasion he also danced to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. Check out the video