Shah Rukh Khan Is The King of Cool; Keeps His Look Super Casual For Jawan’s Pre Release Event

Shah Rukh Khan came, danced and conquered the hearts of his fans at the Jawan’s pre-release event hosted in Chennai. King Khan looked super cool in denim, as he walked into the roaring crowd at Sri Sairam Engineering College.

Known for adorning whites and blacks on most occasions, Shah Rukh paired his white round neck t-shirt with a pair of denim jeans. He styled the tee and baggy jeans with a denim jacket in dark blue. Keeping the vibe cool and sexy at the same time, he accessorised his look with a pair of tinted sunglasses, a chain with an animal motif pendant, a luxurious watch and white sneakers.

Advertisement

The Badshah of Cool, took off his denim jacket at one point and charmed his way into everyone’s hearts with his iconic pose. The casual white tee and light blue jeans was the star look of the evening. And as they say, you can never go wrong with a basic white tee and blue jeans, a favourite go-to style for all age groups. No wonder King Khan is loved by all. He knows how to make a fashion statement the SRK way.

Making a classic statement with his look for the evening, Shah Rukh spoke his heart out at the event and even shook a leg on stage. The pre-release event of Jawan was also attended by the cast and crew of the film including director Atlee, actors Vijay Sethupati, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra, and music composer Anirudh.