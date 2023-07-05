Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Mumbai Sporting A Sweatshirt Worth Rs 76,363; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan’s sartorial sense has always been a cut above the rest, he might not don outfits that are too gaudy but they are always extravagant and splendid in their own way. His ensembles are always mellowed down, subtle yet perfect for the occasion that he is attending. Whether it be red-carpet events or even making an appearance on the balcony of Mannat, SRK makes sure that he is always dressed to perfection.

Recently, he flew back to Mumbai post a work commitment in the United States Of America and a reported nose surgery. His airport appearance was as always suave, in case you have missed out on his look, check it out here-

Shah Rukh looked dapper as he stepped out of the airport in a comfortably chic outfit. His entire ensemble seemed extremely comfortable and breathable which is always a plus point when one is travelling. However, fashion critics and enthusiasts could not help but notice SRK’s sweatshirt. Yes, you heard that right, the actor’s sweatshirt is symbolical of ‘silent luxury’, a term which in recent times has garnered a lot of attention owing to the popular TV series ‘Succession.’