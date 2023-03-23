Shaheed Diwas 2023: History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes by Bhagat Singh

SHAHEED DIWAS 2023: Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day is observed in India to honour the martyrs of the nation. On this day in 1931, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, was executed by hanging, along with his associates, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, by the British. Here’s a look at the history, significance of the day, and inspirational quotes by Bhagat Singh.

Shaheed Diwas: History

The Simon Commission, with no Indian members, came to India in 1928, to decide on the governance of India. Indian freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai led a protest against them on October 30, 1928, at Lahore. Police Superintendent James A. Scott ordered a baton charge on the protesters and severely assaulted Lajpat Rai. A few days after this, an injured Lala Lajpat Rai died on November 17, 1928.

Bhagat Singh witnessed the assault on Lajpat Rai. He and Shivaram Rajguru, decided to kill Scott in revenge, but shot Assistant Superintendent of Police, John Saunders, by mistake, on December 17, 1928. Chandra Sekhar Azad was with them at the time. He shot Police constable Chanan Singh to stop him from chasing Bhagat Singh and Rajguru. The constable bled to death. All three evaded arrest.

On April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt exploded two bombs inside the Central Legislative Assembly, Delhi. It was meant as a protest against the Public Safety Bill and the Trade Dispute Act. They did not intend to kill anyone, but some assembly members were injured. Singh was given a life sentence. However, his involvement in the Saunders’ murder was discovered and he was given the death sentence, along with Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Shaheed Diwas: Significance

March 23 remains a dark day in Indian history, but it reminds us the great sacrifices of our people to liberate India. It inspires us to value freedom and honour their life and work.

Shaheed Diwas 2023: Quotes

1 “The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas." Bhagat Singh

2 “They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit." - Bhagat Singh

