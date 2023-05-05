Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor: The King and Queen of Couple Goals, See Pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have always been in the headlines, and for good reasons. However, recently, a photo that actor Shahid Kapoor shared on Instagram, with the bigfoot in their house, unfortunately, drew some flak. Even so, they are a favourite among many other Bollywood couples, and they have never shied away from showcasing their love on social media platforms. Shahid and Mira surely know how to give couple goals. Here are a few instances where this adorable couple took the internet by storm.

This is the post that is most talked about now on the internet. Some fans are surely appreciating the couple and the beautiful sunset, but one cannot avoid the trolls on internet. Hence, the actor is also being trolled for the bigfoot in the house. But we are in awe of the couple and the perfect sunset in the backdrop.

It is clear that both Shahid and Mira love to play dress up, and they have managed to ace the game when it comes to fashion. Sheer couple goals through out this series of pictures.

During a time when twinning is in vogue among couples, Shahid and Mira choose to rock their own outfits and best be comfortable in their own way. There’s much to learn from these two!

Well, fashion is not all that these lovebirds have in common, they also are their favourite ‘partners in crime’. Well, who doesn’t enjoy having some fun on the sets of a shoot, but to make everyone fall in love with you is a skill that Shahid and Mira have aced.

The goofy duo have seen their ups and downs and been in this together, and that is what makes us fall in love with this adorable couple all over again. We wish to be inspired and get inspiration from Shahid and Mira in the years to come.

