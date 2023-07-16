Shakira Kills It in Exquisite Moschino Denim Co-ords and a Rs 1.65 Lakh Bag at Wimbledon 2023

Shakira can easily compete with Gen Z stars in terms of off-duty fashion. The “queen of Latin music" has consistently presented herself to the world in the same manner. Her appearance on Day 12 at Wimbledon 2023 was the most recent. She was spotted making a statement with her minimalist wardrobe for her day out in London. Reaching out to the Moschino shelves, the Colombian singer designed a three-piece co-ord ensemble with a denim vibe. She donned a crop top, flared trousers and an oversized shirt with a denim design. Check out her most recent look right here-

The singer allowed her corset-style strapless bustier protrude from within as she carried her blouse over her shoulders and buttoned down. Mugler’s tiny embossed spiral-shaped bag, which was dangling from her midriff and cost €1,790, or roughly Rs 1,65,000, according to the brand’s website, provided the ideal counterpoint. Shakira finished off her ensemble with her trademark beachy waves. Heeled trainers and a Carrera with blue frames went great with everything.

Shakira tends to keep her love of monochromatic attire a closely-guarded secret. Shakira chose an all-black outfit for one of her events. The actress wore wide trousers with a halter-neck butterfly shirt. The stunning see-through top highlighted the stunning cutaway detailing and lace work over her belly. The straps that created the halter neckline held the risqué corset ensemble together. She wore the baggy trousers with her usual low waist. She wore purely black clothing and pointed shoes with it. A little bag and razor-sharp cat-eye sunglasses provided all the glitz.

Shakira’s outlandish attire selection at the Viktor & Rolf show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris has garnered attention on social media. According to the way it was designed, her clothing conspicuously displays the word ‘No’. An icy-white coat dress from Viktor & Rolf’s Fall 2008 collection, which included many items with NO themes, served as the major focus point of the look. The seams of the wrap dress were embellished with golden metal and white crystals, even on the belt, sleeves, and collar. The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer added matching Aquazzura clutch pocketbook and strappy golden platform sandals as accessories to the maximalist ensemble. Her outfit was finished off by a pair of Carrera’s big rose-colored sunglasses. The singing queen looked stunning in both her hair and makeup.