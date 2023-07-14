Shanaya Kapoor Slays in Easy-Breezy, Ultra-Chic Outfits in Latest Pictures

The affection Shanaya Kapoor has for all things stylish is widely known. Among fashionistas, her stylish and girl-next-door aesthetics are quite well-liked. Shanaya has never failed to dazzle us with her dress choices on an occasion. She once again left us speechless with her photo shoot for an advertisement. She uploaded a number of gorgeous frames to Instagram. The fact that Shanaya Kapoor consistently makes super-chic fashion statements is demonstrated by her two-toned trousers.

Below the knee, the grey-hued denim sported an icy blue hue. She accessorised it with a white tank top from Gap to keep things stylish and casual.

Shanaya matched the white top with a baby pink and white striped shirt for one of the photos, along with a grey coat.

Check out Shanaya Kapoor’s most recent look right here-

One of the various outfits she wore had a white shirt and pants paired with a light blue checkered coat, which immediately displayed her strength.

She looked like a French girl in Calvin Klein’s enormous black slacks and a cropped, half-sleeved white shirt. Her hair was knotted loosely for a sloppy appearance and groomed in a beach mane. And that sleek matte-finish glitz has us completely smitten.