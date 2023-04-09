Sharvari Wagh Steals the Spotlight in a Gorgeous Body-hugging Gown

This week, Sharvari Wagh graced an awards ceremony in Mumbai while wearing a stunning floor-length lime-colored gown. Sharvari uploaded photos of her wearing the outfit to social media with the remark “Stepped into the limelight." Sharvari was dressed in the attire by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, which was taken from the Safiyaa clothing line’s racks.

To read our download on Sharvari’s appearance, scroll down:

Sharvari’s dress has a floor-grazing hem length, a thigh-high front slit, a floor-grazing length, a sweetheart neckline, a tightened waist, a fitted bust, and a satin-silk scarf sleeve draped on the shoulder. She accessorised the look with statement rings, ear cuffs in the form of flowers, and strappy block shoes.

Advertisement

Sharvari’s final glam options included minimal eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathery brows, a pulled-back messy bun, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, shining highlighter, mauve lip color, and light contouring.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here