Trends :Horoscope TodayNo Tobacco DaySkin CareAditi Rao Hydari Janhvi Kapoor
Home » Lifestyle » Sharvari Wagh Was at Her Hottest Best in a Cutout Black Gown at the IIFA; See Photos

Sharvari Wagh Was at Her Hottest Best in a Cutout Black Gown at the IIFA; See Photos

Sharvari looked stunning in the dress, which had a thigh-high slit, cut-out features revealing her midriff, and one shoulder detail with corset motifs

Advertisement

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 21:29 IST

Mumbai, India

With a cutout black dress, Sharvari Wagh looks absolutely hot. (Images: Instagram)
With a cutout black dress, Sharvari Wagh looks absolutely hot. (Images: Instagram)

Absolutely, Sharvari Wagh is a fashionista. Using excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary, the actor continues to set fashion goals. A day ago, Sharvari posted several images of her ensemble from the IIFA Awards. The actor dominated the red carpet looks when he arrived at the event wearing a gorgeous ensemble.

Look at her outfit right here-

Sharvari served as the muse for fashion designer Surya Sarkar, choosing the black cut-out gown from his racks. In the black gown with one-shoulder elements and corset patterns, cutout details revealing her midriff, and the gown cascading to bodycon designs with one thigh high slit, Sharvari looked absolutely stunning.

Sharvari completed her outfit for the day with a pair of black Christian Louboutin stilettos and numerous silver jewellery.

RELATED NEWS

The caption for Sharvari’s pictures said, “The vibe was ‘shaken, not stirred".

Sharvari appeared for the photos with her hair open in wavy curls with a middle split, styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel. Sharvari was adorned with a nude lip colour, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheekbones.

Follow us on

About the Author

Riya Ashok MadayiRiya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from trav...Read More

first published: May 29, 2023, 21:24 IST
last updated: May 29, 2023, 21:29 IST
Read More