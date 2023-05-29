Sharvari Wagh Was at Her Hottest Best in a Cutout Black Gown at the IIFA; See Photos

Absolutely, Sharvari Wagh is a fashionista. Using excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary, the actor continues to set fashion goals. A day ago, Sharvari posted several images of her ensemble from the IIFA Awards. The actor dominated the red carpet looks when he arrived at the event wearing a gorgeous ensemble.

Look at her outfit right here-

Sharvari served as the muse for fashion designer Surya Sarkar, choosing the black cut-out gown from his racks. In the black gown with one-shoulder elements and corset patterns, cutout details revealing her midriff, and the gown cascading to bodycon designs with one thigh high slit, Sharvari looked absolutely stunning.

Sharvari completed her outfit for the day with a pair of black Christian Louboutin stilettos and numerous silver jewellery.