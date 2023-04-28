Sheer is Sexy! Perfect Kurtas for Men to Beat the Heat in Style

Why should girls have all the fun? Guys, this summer, give your wardrobe the bliss of sheer kurtas. Invest in lightweight kurtas that are not just cooling but will add that extra oomph to your overall persona.

A perfect look to beat the summer heat, experiment with a wide range of pastel shades and embroideries designed by Nafs, the brainchild of Rizwan Shaikh and Shams Sayed. Designed for today’s evolved men looking for wearable yet statement clothing, the label presents a unique blend of East and West.

Sharply tailored, easy breezy silhouettes crafted in breathable textiles help one make a seamless day-to-night transition. A modern yet minimal take on quiet luxury, each ensemble is a perfect fit for all festive occasions and suits myriad occasions and style sensibilities.

Recently, actors Pulkit Samrat and Saqib Saleem were seen sporting sheer kurtas. While Pulkit opted for a Banarasi Jacquard open-style short kurta, he paired it with an ivory lace panelled embroidered mukaish jacket and pants. Whereas, Saqib looked stylish in a hand-embroidered roohafza pink kurta with 3D applique work.

Here’s how you can beat the heat and yet look stylish in sheer:

Pick kurtas that are ultra-light and cooling on the skin, you don’t want to end up feeling uneasy because of the humidity. Cotton, chanderi and Jacquard fit perfectly when it comes to fabrics for summer. Pastel shades make for a perfect canvas during summer, they are not only pleasing to the eyes but also minimal and fresh. You can opt for pastel pink, blue, lavender, mint green, blueberry, and ivory. When you have a sheer kurta, embroideries and thread work will make your kurta stand out. For example, jaal, 3D applique, zardozi and mukaish to name a few. Sheer kurtas are versatile and go with every occasion. You can layer it with an embroidered jacket or a scarf depending on a function or event. Sheer can be sexy, style it with your favourite accessory and you are ready to take on summer like a boss.

Throw them on your favourite pair of jeans or style them with your favourite jacket, because sheer kurtas are here to slay.

