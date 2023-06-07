Shehnaaz Gill's Fashion Choices That Are Just Pure Black Magic

Shehnaaz Gill has an incredible eye for style, and her stunning outfits simply steal the show where she goes. It’s understandable why her fans love her. The actress can slay a variety of outfits, from elaborate ethnics to comfortable casuals. But it will not be wrong to say that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress loves to glam up in black. Here is a glimpse of some stunning black ensembles as proof-

Shehnaaz Gill posted a few photos from a shoot in which she was wearing a black dress with a slit. The clothing is from the collection of the brand Room 24. The halter neckline of Shehnaaz’s dress has twisted details, and underneath is a cropped bralette with a crocheted design. The outfit’s provocative waist cut-out, thigh-high slit, figure-hugging silhouette, and collected pieces gave it a sensual feel.

Shehnaaz upped the style quotient with her fashionable appearance in an all-black three-piece costume from the God Save Queens and Gauge 81 clothing lines. Shehnaaz’s black corset has a see-through lace pattern on the front, a plunging sweetheart neckline, structured boning on the bodice, and a fitted silhouette. She paired it with a pair of shorts in the same colour of black silk satin that had a high waist and a fitted silhouette. She further layered it with a matching notch lapel collar blazer.

Earlier this year, the actress made various appearances at awards shows and she mostly opted for a black, red carpet gown. In one such event, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi in a black one-shoulder gown that featured a statement design and ruffled sleeves from the brand Nour by Neharika.