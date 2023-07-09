Shilpa Shetty Oozes Charm in a Breathtaking Turquoise Saree and Exquisite Jewels

Shilpa Shetty is the reigning saree beauty. Every drape on the actress effortlessly emanates grace and elegance. She has perfected the art of wearing sarees with the utmost flair, whether it is on the red carpet or in more informal settings. Shilpa’s sense of style and attention to detail elevate each saree ensemble, whether it be made of traditional silk sarees or modern designer pieces. Her Instagram journals are proof of her status as the saree queen. Her most recent appearance in a gorgeous blue saree is no exception to her never-ending well of inspiration. We find it difficult to look away from her as her admirers continue to drool over her flawless appearance.

Check out her most recent saree look right here:

Shilpa Shetty gave her followers a weekend treat on Saturday by posting a series of photos to Instagram with the caption “Flying high." The actress chose a gorgeous saree from the apparel line Ekaya Banaras for her mesmerising appearance, and celebrity fashion stylist Mohit Rai performed her flawless styling. The image quickly gained a large number of likes on social media and countless praises from her devoted admirers.

Shilpa’s saree, made of opulent Banarasi silk fabric, mesmerises in a gorgeous turquoise blue shade. The saree’s beautifully pleated pallu and floor-length design add to its regal appeal. The blouse that goes with the saree has a daring plunging neckline and a halter neck style, giving the classic outfit a little of modern charm. She completes her ensemble with matching earrings, a bracelet around her wrist, and a double-layered stone necklace.