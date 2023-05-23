Shilpa Shetty Sparkles Like a Jewel in Silver Sequin Gown

Shilpa Shetty is a trendsetter. At a recent awards event, Shilpa drew the attention of almost everyone with her stunning outfit. The actress picked a silver sequin outfit from Judith Leiber’s collection for the big night. Her dress had a turtleneck and sleeveless design. The outfit had a figure-hugging structure that complemented Shilpa’s toned body. There were cut-out elements at the sides of the waist and flowed into a long, elegant skirt with a floor-grazing trail. The knotted embellishment in the centre and a thigh-high slit were the real eyecatchers.

Shilpa Shetty captioned her pictures, “Dream big, sparkle more." Indeed, she brought much-needed glam and elegance to the event in her bold gown.

She completed her ensemble for the day with diamond bracelets from the Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery brand and a silver studded mini sling bag. Shilpa had her hair open in wavy curls with a middle part. For her makeup, she went for silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude-lip tint.

Shilpa Shetty’s fashion choices are all about unique designs and mesmerising looks. She recently gave a vivid twist to the trend of power dressing. Shilpa flaunted her obsession with leopard prints in this latest pantsuit combination. Sharing her pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “I’ve never met a leopard print that I didn’t love."

Shilpa Shetty chose a black blazer with a stylish V-neckline that was accented by large, golden buttons in the front and side pockets. The highlight was the full sleeves with elaborate sequin embroidery. She confidently paired it up with glittering golden and black leopard-print trousers.

She opted for a stylish pendant necklace, a pair of gleaming golden strappy shoes, and a leopard print clutch that added charm to the entire ensemble. Her makeup included glossy nude lipstick, subtle eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl, mascara, defined brows, and contoured cheeks. Her look was completed with her hair styled in a sleek braid.

For another awards night, Shilpa Shetty went for a co-ord set. The outfit, designed by Gauri and Nainika, consisted of a cropped, full-sleeved top and a floor-sweeping, mermaid-inspired skirt. The caption was a simple wordplay, “I’ve earned my stripes.

Shilpa Shetty will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.