Should Bleaching Of Underwear Due To Vaginal Discharge Concern You? Expert Answers

Many women must have noticed discolouration in their underwear due to vaginal discharge. It is actually called leucorrhoea and it is a natural occurrence in the female body. One should not be worried about this discharge as it helps to maintain a healthy vaginal environment by cleaning and protecting the area from infections and germs.

According to Dr Amina Khalid, an obstetrician-gynaecologist, noticing discolouration in your underwear, especially in dark-coloured ones, is nothing to worry about.

But why does it happen?

Dr Khalid explains that the reason for the discolouration of underwear is due to the acidic nature of the vagina, which typically has a pH range between 3.4 to 4.5. The vagina contains beneficial bacteria, known as lactobacilli, that are essential for maintaining an acidic environment. This acidity is crucial in preventing harmful bacteria and organisms from causing infections. When the acidic vaginal discharge comes into contact with the dye in underwear, it reacts and causes a stain or discolouration that is noticeable.

Here are some tips to help prevent stains on underwear caused by vaginal discharge:

Wear panty liners: Using panty liners can help absorb the vaginal discharge and prevent it from staining your underwear. You can change them as often as needed throughout the day. Choose cotton underwear: Cotton underwear is breathable and can help absorb any excess moisture, preventing it from mixing up with the dye in your underwear. Avoid wearing tight-fitting clothes: Tight-fitting clothes can trap moisture and heat, leading to increased sweating and discharge, which can result in stains on your underwear. Practice good hygiene: Good hygiene practices, such as regularly washing your genital area with warm water, can help prevent excessive discharge and reduce the risk of infection. Consult with a healthcare provider: If you notice a change in your vaginal discharge or have other symptoms such as itching or burning, you should seek medical advice from a doctor.

