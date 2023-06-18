Trends :Horoscope TodayYoga DayPuri Rath YatraJanhvi KapoorEid-ul-Adha
Home » Lifestyle » Should You Be Going Out For A Walk Post Dinner? Expert Weighs In

Should You Be Going Out For A Walk Post Dinner? Expert Weighs In

Engaging in night walks can be extremely disruptive to your digestive process right after dinner, read on to know more-

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 13:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Try not to go for a night walk immediately after dinner. (Image: Shutterstock)
Quite often we tend to see a lot of people who are enthusiastic about going for night walks which are the counter walking routine of a morning walk. A lot of people believe that going for a night walk on a daily basis can help them shed the calories that they have gained throughout the day and for a lot of other people it is simply about the fact they are too busy or lazy to go for a morning walk hence night walk is a good alternative.

However, is night walk a healthy choice that you must persistently follow? Health Guru Dr. Mickey Mehta is of the opinion that it is best if avoided. Check out the video-

In the caption of the post, Dr. Mehta writes, “Going for long walks after dinner could have a lot of dangers, to its negative effects don’t be a stranger. So you can surely talk after dinner but don’t walk."

He says, “Never go for a walk after dinner immediately. Should you, want to take a stroll not a walk. Allow it to 2 and a half to three hours and then you may stroll a little."

“Because after you eat dinner which generally is a big meal because you have come out of a hard day’s work and you are stressed out, you want to enjoy, you want gratification so you eat well after that what happens is there is a call for blood in your stomach for the food to get digested," he added.

He concluded by saying “If you go for a walk immediately there will be a call for blood in the extremities of your legs for them to function and this draw of blood outside of your stomach  will immediately destroy your digestive processes."

first published: June 18, 2023, 13:39 IST
last updated: June 18, 2023, 13:39 IST
