Should You Be Going Out For A Walk Post Dinner? Expert Weighs In

Quite often we tend to see a lot of people who are enthusiastic about going for night walks which are the counter walking routine of a morning walk. A lot of people believe that going for a night walk on a daily basis can help them shed the calories that they have gained throughout the day and for a lot of other people it is simply about the fact they are too busy or lazy to go for a morning walk hence night walk is a good alternative.

However, is night walk a healthy choice that you must persistently follow? Health Guru Dr. Mickey Mehta is of the opinion that it is best if avoided. Check out the video-

In the caption of the post, Dr. Mehta writes, “Going for long walks after dinner could have a lot of dangers, to its negative effects don’t be a stranger. So you can surely talk after dinner but don’t walk."

He says, “Never go for a walk after dinner immediately. Should you, want to take a stroll not a walk. Allow it to 2 and a half to three hours and then you may stroll a little."