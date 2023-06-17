Should You Drink Water Even When Not Thirsty? Read To Find Out

Summer might be the ideal time to flaunt your lovely and flowy dresses, but the intense heat also paves the way for profused sweating, rashes, blisters, sunburn, and tiredness. To prevent dehydration it is important to drink sufficient quantities of water. But, is it beneficial to drink water even when you are not thirsty? Dr Amrendra Pathak, a Senior Consultant of the Urology Department in New Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital, is here to clear your doubts.

Amrendra Pathak has recommended that you should consume 2 to 3 litres of water every day in this summer season. This will help in keeping your body hydrated and reduce the risk of dehydration. According to the doctor, when our body requires water, it sends a thirst signal to the brain. This signal makes you realise that you are thirsty, after which you consume water.

Advertisement

Amrendra Pathak explained that drinking water without being thirsty is counterproductive. If you have water forcefully, it will not only generate zero results but in some cases might also be harmful to your body. Hence, he advised that you should only consume water when you are actually thirsty.