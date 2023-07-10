Shraddha Kapoor Aces Her Airport Look In A Comfortable Kurta Set And Pair Of Flats, Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor has always had a very minimalistic approach towards fashion, she loves to keep it simple yet effective. Her outfits are an extension of her choices and beliefs and radiate her beautiful personality. Shraddha carries high-end looks extremely well too but it is her choice of sporting simple looks that makes her extremely relatable. She has always been seen as a ‘girl next door’ kind of personality which her fans love and her real-life choices of outfits just live up to her vibe.

Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport and she looked incredible in a traditional ensemble. Her outfit was summery and stunning. In case, you have missed out on the look, check it out here-

Shraddha was seen wearing a lovely kurta set from the popular brand Drzya by Ridhiiee Suuri. The Kapas floral hand-block printed kurta came with matching pants and a dupatta and is priced at Rs. 8,700. Well, to be very honest it definitely feels like a steal deal looking at how amazing the outfit is. The material of the entire kurta set looks really comfortable and the fabric seems great too. The summer months are not over yet and it is an utmost necessity to put comfort over everything else, which Shraddha has done here.