Shraddha Kapoor: Consistency, Balance And Self-Care Form My Fitness Mantra

Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion style can be described as versatile and chic. She effortlessly transitions from elegant red carpet ensembles to casual and bohemian streetwear. With a penchant for classic silhouettes, she adds her own modern twist to create unique and fashion-forward looks. Shraddha often embraces soft pastel hues, floral prints, and flowy fabrics, exuding a feminine and youthful charm. She isn’t afraid to experiment with bold statement pieces and accessories, adding a touch of edginess to her outfits. Whether it’s glamorous gowns or laid-back denim, Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion style showcases her innate sense of style and ability to pull off any look with grace and confidence.

Kapoor was recently made the brand ambassador for ASICS, and we got a chance to speak to her about her fashion choices and what shoes are her favorite. We also had a candid conversation with Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, about roping in Kapoor as their brand ambassador and the brand’s future goals.

Question: Why did you associate with ASICS?

Shraddha Kapoor: When selecting brand partnerships, authenticity and shared values take precedence. ASICS caught my attention for several reasons. Firstly, ASICS has a proven track record of providing top-notch products that boost performance. Being a fitness enthusiast, I admire their commitment to excellence and pushing boundaries. Additionally, ASICS focus on creating a positive impact resonated with me. They not only sell products but also promote a healthy lifestyle, empowering individuals. This aligns perfectly with my goal of inspiring others. By teaming up with ASICS, I can represent a trusted brand and collaborate with a company that shares my passion for making a difference. Together, we can motivate countless individuals to lead healthier, happier lives through an active lifestyle.

Question: Why did you choose SK as your new brand ambassador?

Rajat Khurana: Onboarding Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador for ASICS was influenced by multiple factors. Her strong connection and appeal to our target audience played a pivotal role, while her versatility as an acclaimed actress resonates with our diverse demographic. Furthermore, her personal dedication to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle aligns seamlessly with our brand values. The decision to appoint Shraddha Kapoor as our brand ambassador was based on these considerations, ensuring a strong and authentic representation of ASICS.

Question: Tell us about your fitness regime? Your favorite workout

Shraddha Kapoor: Consistency, balance, and self-care form my fitness mantra. I integrate fitness into my daily routine, prioritizing it alongside other commitments. A well-rounded approach is my goal, combining running, cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises. Variety keeps me motivated, while rest and recovery are crucial. Wholesome foods and hydration nourish my body. Celebrating small victories and staying positive maintains my commitment. Ultimately, my mantra promotes joy, self-care, and a healthy lifestyle for physical and mental well-being.

Question: Your Go to fashion look

Shraddha Kapoor: When it comes to my go-to fashion look, I have a style that reflects both comfort and versatility. I believe in creating outfits that are effortlessly chic yet functional. One essential element that I often incorporate into my ensemble is a pair of sleek sneakers. Among my favorite brands, ASICS stands out for their exceptional quality and design. Their footwear not only adds a touch of sporty elegance to my outfits but also ensures all-day comfort.

In addition to my summer-inspired looks, I also embrace the concept of sustainable fashion. I believe in making conscious choices that are both stylish and environmentally friendly. Opting for clothing made from organic or recycled materials, supporting local and ethical brands, and embracing timeless pieces that can be styled in multiple ways are some of the ways I incorporate sustainability into my fashion choices.

Question: Any natural beauty remedies you swear by?

Shraddha Kapoor: Having sensitive skin has taught me the significance of being cautious about the products and treatments I utilize. I’ve discovered my ultimate solution in a natural homemade mask that never disappoints me: a blend of besan (gram flour) and oils such as coconut, jojoba, or rosehip oil. I strongly believe in the concept of ‘less is more’ when it comes to skincare, understanding that sticking to what suits my skin best is vital. In the mornings, I kickstart my day by applying an ice pack to my face for a minute—a practice that works wonders in reducing puffiness and giving me a revitalized appearance. My daily skincare routine is incredibly uncomplicated and trouble-free: sunscreen and a lip balm are my trusted essentials before heading out. Taking care of my skin doesn’t need to be complex or time-consuming; it’s all about discovering what truly works and adhering to it.

Question: What are some interesting consumer trends that your brand has observed in the Indian market?

Rajat Khurana: Some interesting consumer trends in the Indian market that we have observed are: Firstly, there is a growing emphasis on health and fitness, with people actively seeking sports and fitness products. Secondly, running has gained popularity as a recreational activity, driving the demand for high-quality running shoes and gear. Thirdly, the younger generation shows increased awareness of sports and fitness, and our brand engages them through targeted marketing and collaborations. Lastly, sustainability is a significant trend, with consumers seeking eco-friendly and socially responsible brands. We as a brand have responded by incorporating sustainable practices into its products. These trends highlight the importance of health, fitness, running, youth engagement, and sustainability in the Indian market. We have adapted to these trends, ensuring its products and brand align with the evolving needs and preferences of Indian consumers.

