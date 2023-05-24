Shraddha Kapoor's Go-To Summer Outfits Are Worth Bookmarking; Pics

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her elegant and simple style, whether it’s traditional or casual. Recently, she was spotted in the city wearing an all-white salwar suit, and her minimalistic appearance has captivated fashion enthusiasts. Her outfit was stunning, with intricate embroidery. The suit had a dupatta adorned with self-embellishments, while the kurta featured delicate lacework. To complement her outfit, Shraddha accessorised it with small earrings and a classic tan Kohlapuri chappal, which added a touch of colour to the ensemble. She opted for a no-makeup look and showcased her newly styled short hair.

This ensemble is perfect for workdays or even for slaying an ethnic look on weekends. Shraddha Kapoor is indeed a versatile diva who can effortlessly pull off both traditional and Western looks.

One of her standout Western looks is the timeless denim and t-shirt combination. A few days back, she was spotted by the paparazzi exuding a charming girl-next-door vibe in this classic ensemble. Her choice of clothing included a pair of well-fitted blue jeans that complemented her figure perfectly. She paired them with a vibrant yellow tank top featuring a broad, square neckline, which she casually tucked in for a relaxed yet stylish look.

To complete her outfit, Shraddha accessorised it with finesse. She opted for white flats that added a touch of simplicity and comfort to her overall appearance. Adding a hint of glamour, she styled her outfit with a sleek stone pendant, large silver hoop earrings, and oversized black tinted sunglasses. Her short hair was left open with a middle part, enhancing the effortless charm of her Western look.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram feed never fails to captivate her fans’ attention. A few weeks ago, the actress revealed her summer haircut, accompanied by the caption “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo." While her summer cut garnered attention, her chic attire in the photo also caught the eye. She looked absolutely mesmerising in a straight-fit faded denim paired with a pink body-hugging T-shirt. The T-shirt featured a round neck and quarter sleeves, adding a touch of casual elegance to the overall look.

Work Wise, Shraddha Kapoor was most recently seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia also play supporting roles in the movie. Next, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will co-star in Stree 2.