Shrimps, Oysters, Squids, Clams And More; Relish on Exotic Delicacies At Seafood Symphony Food Fest

Looking forward to opening up your palate to the tastiest wonders of the sea? If your answer is yes, then we have got you covered! If you want to satisfy your taste buds with the mouth-watering, exotic seafood, then Greater Noida’s Seafood Symphony food festival is the place to go. The food festival is bound to take you on a culinary journey of lip-smacking food items. It not only serves the shrimps, prawms, but the big event has a hint of modern dishes too. Hosted by Chaobella, a fine-dining restaurant at Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida, the Seafood Symphony food festival takes place from March 10 to 19.

It’s time to pique your appetite with a variety of delectable seafood dishes that the chef will create in either an Asian or an Italian style, depending on your preferences. The festival is touted to be a culinary lover’s paradise, especially for seafood enthusiasts. From mussels to crab to squid, oysters to clams, plenty of dishes for one to choose from. Non-fish eaters will have no trouble finding delicious options from A la carte menu , along with sweet treats galore. Executive Chef Saurabh Singh Chandel has prepared this authentic menu keeping in mind the tastes and preferences of Sea Food Lovers.

Exotic seafood delicasies served at the food festival:

A few of the menu highlights include Sea food Friti, CaLmari rings served with garlic aioli, Pizza Sea Food Marinara, Prawn Szechuan Chilli Fried Rice, Thai green Curry With Praun, Stir Fried Mix Sea Food, Pan Braised sea Bass Serve With ‘White Wine Olive Caper Butter Emulsion,’ Spaghetti Aragosta (Spaghetti serve With Lobster), Mix sea food Tettuccini served with Tomato Sauce Assorted mix sea food grill platter will take you on a never been before gastronomic journey.

Have a look at the delectable delicasies, ready to take your tastebuds on a culinary retreat like never before:

Sharad K. Upadhyay, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida shares this thought behind introducing the unique food festival at the find dining restauran. He says, “The Seafood Festival is a huge feast packed with exotic dishes. We are known for curating exotic and unique experiences for our guests. With Seafood Symphony we try to bring on ocean culinary delights and I believe many of these dishes would be a new introduction to the food lovers in Delhi/NCR. Please join us to experience this unique sea affaire right on your plates. We look forward to welcoming you at Chao Bella.

“Seafood as cuisine has an extensive variety of dishes and all come with their distinct flavors, a special cuisine that can’t be mastered by the lot" says Saurabh Singh Chandel.

“We aim to showcase the different types of seafood, mostly customized to suit the taste buds of our guests" he adds.

Details:

What: Seafood Symphony, a SeaFood festival at ChaoBella, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida

Date: 10th March – 19th March 2023

Timings: Dinner: 7.00 pm to 11:30 pm

Price: INR 4000 AI per person.

So what are you waiting for, go take your family, friends for this delectable seafood retreat today!

