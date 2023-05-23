Shruti Hasaan Stuns In Black On Cannes Red Carpet

A multitude of Indian celebrities graced the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2023 with their presence. Among them was Shruti Haasan, who had previously attended the festival in 2017 to show her support for the film ‘Sangamithra.’ However, for undisclosed reasons, she eventually decided to step away from the project. Now, after a hiatus of six years, Shruti Haasan has made a triumphant return to the festival.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress delighted her followers by sharing stunning pictures from the red carpet. In the caption accompanying the photos, she cleverly expressed her style preference, stating, “Red carpet but always make it black" accompanied by a red heart emoji, a black heart emoji, and a Nazar Amulet emoji.

The actress delighted her followers once again by sharing pictures of her look from a private reception hosted by Chopard. In the caption, she expressed her joy about being at Cannes once more and described the event she attended, the “Breaking Through the Lens" event for the action grant supported by Chopard, which aims to promote storytelling and sisterhood. She expressed her fondness for the cause, stating, “I love this."

Her ensemble exuded a distinct retro charm, featuring a black shirt and skirt crafted from latex. Complementing the outfit, she adorned striking silver rings and opted for block heels. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, she completed the look with matte-finish makeup, showcasing her flawless style.

In a significant role, Haasan will be serving as the chief guest of honor for a round-table discussion on gender parity. The discussion, titled “Activating Change," is hosted by Breaking Through the Lens and aims to shed light on the challenges and opportunities confronted by underrepresented genders within the film industry.