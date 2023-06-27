Shubman Gill's Easy-Breezy Shirt Is Quite Affordable; Here Is Where You Can Get It From

Shubman Gill is the talk of the town right now and is the current heartthrob of the nation and after his smashing performance at the Indian Premiere League (IPL), it is all justified. Shubman has always had a very boy-next-door kind of style that truly matches his vibe. His sartorial choices too are not always very over the top which makes him even more relatable.

A while back, the ace cricketer posted a stellar picture of himself standing against a dreamy backdrop. The shirt that he was wearing has garnered a lot of attention, in case you have missed out on the picture, check it out here-

Shubman opted for this lovely shirt which is summery yet stylish at the very same time. The shades of blue go so well with the backdrop of the vast sea and blue sky. The patterns on the shirt are extremely subtle and not on your face type which makes it such a lovely wear.