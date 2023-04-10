Siblings Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

SIBLINGS DAY 2023: We compete and argue with them for no reason, share the most treasured experiences with them, and most importantly, cannot live without them. We are talking about the siblings’ bond. There is a saying that no matter how old you become, or how busy you get in life when you’re with your siblings, you transform back into a kid. To keep this bond alive forever, Siblings Day is marked on April 10 every year.

Siblings Day: History

The history of Siblings Day dates back to 1995 when Claudia Evart, a freelance paralegal from New York, founded it in honour of her late siblings. Claudia lost her two siblings, Alan and Lisette, in separate accidents. In honour of their memory and to celebrate their lives, Claudia established Siblings Day as an annual observance.

Initially, Siblings Day was celebrated on April 10, which was Lisette’s birthday. The observance of Siblings Day gained recognition over the years. Since 1998, then US President Bill Clinton and governors of 39 states in the US officially recognized Siblings Day as an observance. Gradually, Siblings Day gained popularity all over the world and is now celebrated on April 10 every year.

Siblings Day: Significance

Siblings Day holds great significance as it celebrates the unique bond between siblings and highlights their importance in our lives. It provides an opportunity to express love, appreciation, and gratitude towards our brothers and sisters. It encourages us to reflect on the special bond we share with them and to nurture strong and healthy relationships.

It’s a day to honour the support, companionship, and understanding that siblings provide throughout our lives. Additionally, Siblings Day promotes reconciliation and resolution of conflicts that may arise among siblings.

It serves as a reminder to cherish and value our relationships with our siblings, even if we may have differences. It encourages forgiveness, understanding, and fostering positive relationships.

Siblings Day: Theme for 2023

The theme for this year’s Siblings Day is “Sibling Strengths". The theme suggests people reflect on their bond with siblings and ask themselves what their strengths are and which one of them they admire the most.

