Siddartha Tytler talks about his new collection Mehfil-e-Husn

Fashion designer Siddartha Tytler launched his latest collection Mehfil-e-Husn in New Delhi. The designer who generally is known for his quirky and offbeat looks said that his latest collections are derived from Kama Sutra. In a conversation with Indianexpress, Siddartha said that his latest collection Mehfil-e-Husn encapsulates the magnificence of the Mughal era and pays homage to beauty and significance of courtesans and harem culture of that period.

The couturier talked about his new collection, the research which went into it and which celebrity he found most stylish, the trends that will reign in the year 2023. He defined his collection as gender fluid and more traditional.

Talking about the conceptualisation of the latest collection, Tytler said that he drew inspiration from Mira Nair’s movie Kama Sutra. He recalled how the movie got his creative juices flowing, when he rewatched it. He said that the collection is about the Mughal Era and showcased how courtesans rule their world and were muse to me. He said that the collection is about women empowerment.

Tytler who is known for bringing a contemporary spin on outfits, said that the collection is different from what he does usually and said it is “a little more traditional". He said that he used more classical motifs but with updated embroidery techniques. He admitted that Siddharth Tytler’s modern twist is always there.

On being asked why he named his collection Mehfil-e-husn, with husn not being associated with garments, he said that the collection is celebrating women, beauty, and how strong they are, hence he named his collection Mehfil-e-Husn.

He said that researching for the collection was fun as he and his team went to monuments, clicked pictures and made beautiful mood boards. He researched in depth about the jewelry, accessories, fashion and trends that were going on at that time. He said that he derived motifs from the Taj Mahal, which were the most beautiful motifs you can ever see. He described the process to be fun and extensive.

Highlight that his latest collection “gender neutral", he described how his work for the last couple of years was gender-fluid

He said, “ Our women pick up our menswear, our menswear takes inspiration from our womenswear." However, this collection is primarily celebrating women but his menswear is also very strong.

Talking about his muses in Bollywood, he said that he finds Rekha and Sridevi as absolute “fashion mavens". He termed Rekha as India’s Chameleon when it comes to fashion. He called Rekha absolutely fabulous and praised his last cover as “mind-blowing". Talking about Sridevi, he said that she had a very strong style statement and she always made whatever she wore – work.