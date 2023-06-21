Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Soulful Acoustic Rendition 'Rehna' On World Music Day, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi used the chance to celebrate World Music Day by posting a gripping clip from a brand-new song named “Rehna." Siddhant shared the song on social media, contributing to the festive spirit around World Music Day. The song has a calming acoustic rendition.

In the caption, he wrote, “Bas Mann kia, kuch likh dia … 📝 aur @dawgeek ne guitar uthaya, Baja diya! 🎸 #Rehna #Unplugged#WorldMusicDay 🎵"

World Music Day, also known as Fete de la musique, is observed annually on June 21 with the goal of encouraging and promoting young and aspiring artists to demonstrate their talents.

In particular, during the Summer Solstice in 1982, France hosted the first commemoration of this important day. Former French minister of art and culture Jack Lange and Maurice Fleuret started it in Paris. It has now become an annual occasion that raises awareness of the importance and force of music.