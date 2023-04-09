Sidharth Malhotra To Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood Inspired Ethnic Outfits To Celebrate Eid

Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most significant religious events in the Islamic calendar. It signals the conclusion of Ramadan, the month of fasting and introspection, and the start of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims all across the world rejoice and celebrate Eid ul-Fitr with family get-togethers, feasting, and giving alms to the needy. Excitement over upcoming fashion trends is high as the festival draws near. As the date for Eid ul-Fitr comes closer, look no further than Bollywood if you want some outfits to update your wardrobe. Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Hrithik Roshan are some celebrities you must take inspiration from if you want a stylish traditional outfit for Eid.

This Eid, you can pair your kurta up with a shawl just like Shahid Kapoor. The actor’s ethnic look from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding is a must-have for your festive wardrobe. The Haider star looks dapper in a purple kurta paired with a heavily detailed beige shawl. He wore black trousers and shoes to contrast the solid kurta. Shahid let the shawl be the highlight of the ensemble.

Want to go all-black this festive season? This Manish Malhotra ensemble worn by Sidharth Malhotra is minimalistic but stylish at the same time. Sidharth’s kurta was embellished with buttons in the front and at the ends of the sleeves. The Shershaah star paired his kurta with black trousers. He adds a subtle hint of colour with his ornamented shoes.

Black seems to be the colour of the season. Hrithik Roshan proved that one can never go wrong with the colour in this ethnic ensemble from the fashion house Jade by Monica and Karishma. The actor was dressed in a kurta with a silver lining on the neck. He layered the outfit with a solid jacket, which is the latest trend in men’s ethnic fashion. The War actor finished off the ensemble with black trousers and shoes.

If you are not interested in wearing a kurta, then you can take a look at this outfit by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Actor Aashim Gulati stunned in an embroidered ethnic jacket and straight trousers.

