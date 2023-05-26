Signs and Symptoms of Breast Cancer Besides A Lump

Breast cancer can present with various signs and symptoms beyond a noticeable lump. These include breast pain, nipple changes, skin dimpling or puckering, nipple discharge, redness or swelling, changes in breast size or shape, and persistent breast or nipple itching.

Bloody discharge from nipple

Retraction of nipple, flaking skin around nipple

Advertisement

Erythema i.e., redness of skin of the breast, bruising look like red or purple or bluish tint

Arm pit / underarm swelling because of lymph nodes being affected

Skin texture change like thickening, Dimpling of skin (like an orange peel)

Tenderness / painful breast or nipple area

Size and shape changes of the breast

Rule of Thumb to follow:

Between:

Age 20 - 30 years: Breast self-examination / awareness

Age 31 - 40 years: Clinical Examination by an Oncologist every 6 months

Age 41 - 55 years: Annual Mammogram

Beyond 55 years: Mammogram once in two years

Remember: