'Silence Is Sometimes The Best Answer': Top 10 Quotes By Dalai Lama As He Turns 88

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DALAI LAMA: The 14th Dalai Lama, his Holiness, Tenzin Gyatso, is celebrating his 88th birthday this year. Born on July 6, 1935, to a peasant family in northeastern Tibet, he was proclaimed as his predecessor’s reincarnation after correctly identifying several objects that belonged to the 13th Dalai Lama. He moved to India in 1959 after the Tibetan Uprising China’s brutal suppression of the revolt. Throughout his life, the Dalai Lama has been an inspiration to millions, spreading messages of love, harmony, and understanding.

His unwavering dedication to promoting compassion and fostering global unity has earned him deep respect and admiration from people of all backgrounds. Here are some of the top quoted by the spiritual leader.

Here are the top 10 quotes by Dalai Lama that will uplift your spirits and make you smile: