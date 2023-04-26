Silent Heart Attack: Symptoms And Prevention Methods You Need to Know

Silent heart attacks, also known as silent myocardial infarctions, can occur without the usual symptoms. Instead, people may experience mild symptoms that are often overlooked or attributed to other causes. The risk factors you mentioned, such as age, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, and a family history of heart disease, can increase the likelihood of having a silent heart attack.

It is important to note that even though silent heart attacks may not present with obvious symptoms, they can still cause damage to the heart muscle and increase the risk of future heart attacks. Therefore, it is crucial for people who are at risk for heart disease to be vigilant about their cardiovascular health and undergo regular check-ups with their healthcare provider. Diagnostic tests such as electrocardiograms and imaging studies can help detect silent heart attacks and other heart problems early when they are more treatable.

According to Harvard, the term “silent" is used because these heart attacks do not typically exhibit the same level of symptoms as a typical heart attack, which can include severe chest pain and pressure, sharp pains in the neck, arm, or jaw, sudden difficulty breathing, sweating, and dizziness.

Advertisement

Symptoms

Discomfort, pressure, or pain in the chest, arm, neck, or jaw Shortness of breath, especially during physical activity or exertion Fatigue or weakness, especially in women Sweating, nausea, or vomiting Indigestion or heartburn

It’s important to note that these symptoms may not be as severe as those experienced during a typical heart attack, and some people may not experience any symptoms at all. That’s why it’s crucial to be aware of the risk factors for heart disease and to talk to a healthcare provider if you have any concerns about your heart health.

Prevention

Maintaining a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese can increase your risk of heart disease, so it’s important to maintain a healthy weight through a healthy diet and regular exercise. Eating a heart-healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can help reduce your risk of heart disease. Regular physical activity: Regular exercise can help improve heart health and reduce your risk of heart disease. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. Managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels: High blood pressure and cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart disease. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to manage these levels. Quitting smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease and quitting can greatly reduce your risk. Managing stress: Chronic stress can have negative effects on heart health, so finding ways to manage stress, such as through meditation, yoga, or therapy, can be beneficial. Regular check-ups: Regular visits to your healthcare provider can help identify risk factors for heart disease and monitor your heart health.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here