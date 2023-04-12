Silent Stone In Kidneys Can Cause Organ Failure, Expert Weighs In

Kidney stones are a common yet avoidable condition that people suffer from. The easiest way to avoid the buildup of stones in the kidneys is to drink plenty of water daily. This way, even if there is a development in process, the stones would melt down and pass out through your urine before they can become too big. But sometimes, stones can become silent. This means that although the stone is present in the kidneys and growing at a constant rate, the symptoms will not show for a while. During the stone’s silent period, people tend to ignore it but the problem with that is that it can cause kidney failure if not tended to at the right time.

Professor and Head of the Department of Nephrology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Dr Sanjay Kumar Agarwal sheds light on the problem and informs that kidney stones can cause organ failure if not treated at the right time. He also revealed that the duration of the presence of the kidney stone or its silence does not matter. What matters is how much damage it has caused to the kidneys and what the necessary measures to remove it are.

Dr Sanjay suggested that if the stone lying silent in the kidneys causes obstruction in the release of urine or infects the kidney around its position, the kidneys are in dire condition and may fail in just 5-6 months. Moreover, he added that anyone who has once had kidney stone symptoms but is now feeling fine should not shy away from getting their kidneys checked regularly. This is because no matter if the stone showed symptoms 5-10 years ago, it may so happen that over the years, the stone has continued to grow without showing any symptoms. Therefore, carelessness is not an option.

The best way to deal with kidney stones is to drink plenty of water and get it regularly checked by a specialist. This way one can avoid the stones from getting any bigger. Moreover, if the stones seem to not stop decreasing in size or vanishing even after drinking water for a few months, it is important to visit the doctor and they might have to carry out surgery to remove it.

