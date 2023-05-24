Singhara Kadhi: Here's How You Make A Tasty And Healthy Dish

Singhara flour (water chestnut flour) is a popular choice when a person or a family chooses to fast on a day of religious importance. Singhara flour is a good and healthy substitute for wheat and helps in regulating digestion. The consumption of flour also benefits diabetic patients. Singhara Kadhi is made from this flour and is a great choice for a tasty and healthy curry for dinner.

The easy-to-make curry doesn’t take a lot of time and can be added to your diet to improve the quality of the food that you eat. Here is a list of ingredients required to make it:

Ingredients

250 grams of Curd

30 grams of Singhara flour

2 nos dried red chilies whole

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp sendha namak

1 tsp ginger green chili paste

8 nos curry leaves

Steps to make the Singhara Kadhi are:

Add Singhara flour and curd in a bowl and beat it well to make a smooth batter. Make sure there are no lumps and keep the batter aside.

Now take a heavy-bottomed pan and heat some ghee in it. Add cumin seeds and wait for them to sputter. Then add ginger and green chilli paste and sauté them for a minute.

Lower the flame and then add the curd-Singhara flour batter to the pan. Stir constantly and cook for about 10 minutes.

Add salt to the kadhi and transfer it into a bowl.

For tempering (tadka), heat ghee in a small pan. Add curry leaves and dried red chillies. Pour it on top of the kadhi and mix well.

Garnish the kadhi with chopped fresh coriander.

With this, your Singhara Kadhi is ready to be served.

Singhara kadhi is a great choice for lunch and dinner because the benefits give a boost to your health along with being a flavour-bomb.