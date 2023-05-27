Sip into Summer: 5 Refreshing Mango Whisky Cocktails to Beat the Heat

As summer’s scorching heat arrives, finding refreshing ways to stay cool becomes a top priority. Although whisky might not be the obvious choice for a summery beverage, its versatility truly shines when paired with the tropical sweetness of mango. The combination of whisky and mango creates an enticing fusion that harmoniously balances the spirit’s richness with the fruit’s lusciousness, offering an unexpected twist to your summer cocktail selection.

Mango, known for its vibrant and juicy flavor, injects a burst of tropical goodness into any drink. Its natural sweetness and refreshing character seamlessly blend with whisky, infusing it with an exotic allure. Simultaneously, the complexity and depth of whisky provide a sturdy foundation for the cocktail, enhancing the fruity notes and adding a touch of elegance. The result is a delightful union that allows whisky enthusiasts to savor their favorite spirit in a summery and invigorating manner. If you’re seeking ways to enjoy a uniquely tropical whisky drink, NeuWorld Spirits presents seven enticing options to try this season. So, grab your shaker, a few ripe mangoes, and embark on a delectable journey of mango-infused whisky delights.

Mango Whisky Smash

Advertisement

The Mango Whisky Smash is a cocktail that exudes tropical goodness of mango with the rich flavors of whisky, creating a delightful summer sipper.

Ingredients:

60 ml Royal Tribe Whisky

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and chopped

6 fresh mint leaves

30 ml lemon juice

30 ml sugar syrup

Crushed ice

Method:

In a mixing glass or cocktail shaker, muddle the chopped mangoes and mint leaves together until well mashed and fragrant.

Add the whisky, lemon juice, and simple syrup to the shaker.

Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to combine all the ingredients and chill the cocktail.

Strain the mixture into a glass filled with crushed ice.

Garnish with a mint sprig or a slice of fresh mango.

Serve immediately and enjoy the refreshing Mango Whisky Smash.

Mango Whisky Sour Recipe:

Advertisement

The Mango Whisky Sour is a tangy and tropical twist on the classic Whisky Sour, exhibiting the luscious flavors of fresh mango to make a delightful Indian-inspired cocktail.

Ingredients:

60 ml whisky

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

30 ml fresh lime juice

30 ml simple syrup

Ice cubes

Mango slice, for garnish

Method:

In a blender, puree the diced mangoes until smooth.

In a shaker, combine the whisky, mango puree, lime juice, and simple syrup.

Fill the shaker with ice cubes.

Advertisement

Shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to mix all the ingredients thoroughly and chill the cocktail.

Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a slice of fresh mango.

Serve and enjoy the tropical goodness of the Mango Whisky Sour.

Mango Whisky Mojito Recipe

The Mango Whisky Mojito is a refreshing and tropical twist on the classic Mojito, featuring the juicy sweetness of mango perfectly complemented by the bold flavors of whisky.

Ingredients:

Advertisement

60 ml Downing Street whisky

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

8 fresh mint leaves

30 ml lime juice

30 ml simple syrup

Club soda

Ice cubes

Instructions:

In a blender, puree the diced mangoes until smooth.

In a glass, muddle the fresh mint leaves gently to release their aroma.

Add the whisky, mango puree, lime juice, and simple syrup to the glass.

Fill the glass with ice cubes.

Advertisement

Stir the mixture well to combine all the ingredients.

Top the glass with club soda.

Garnish with mint sprigs and mango slices.

Serve the refreshing Mango Whisky Mojito and enjoy the tropical flavors.

Mango Whisky Fizz

A sparkling and effervescent cocktail, the Mango Whisky Fizz is a unique cocktail that combines the lusciousness of mango with the smoothness of whisky, creating a refreshing and delightful fizz.

Ingredients

60 ml whisky

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and chopped

30 ml lemon juice

30 ml simple syrup

Soda water

Ice cubes

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Method

In a blender, puree the chopped mangoes until smooth.

In a shaker, combine the whisky, mango puree, lemon juice, and simple syrup.

Add ice cubes to the shaker and shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to mix the ingredients well.

Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice cubes.

Top the glass with soda water.

Stir gently to combine.

Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Serve the refreshing Mango Whisky Fizz and enjoy the vibrant flavors.

Mango Whisky Punch

A tropical and fruity punch featuring the delightful combination of mango, whisky, and citrus flavors, a Mango Whisky Punch is perfect for sharing with friends and family at parties or gatherings.

Ingredients

180 ml blended whisky

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

180 ml pineapple juice

180 ml orange juice

30 ml grenadine syrup

Ice cubes

Orange slices, mango chunks, and mint leaves for garnish

Method

In a blender, puree the diced mangoes until smooth.

In a large punch bowl, combine the whisky, mango puree, pineapple juice, orange juice, and grenadine syrup.

Stir the mixture well to ensure all the ingredients are thoroughly combined.

Add ice cubes to the punch bowl to keep the punch chilled.

Garnish the punch bowl with orange slices, mango chunks, and mint leaves.

Ladle the Mango Whisky Punch into individual glasses filled with ice cubes.

Serve and enjoy the tropical flavors of the punch with friends and family.

Whether you’re hosting a summer gathering, or simply craving a refreshing cocktail, mango based whisky cocktails are always a must try! The combination of mango and whisky are sure to transport you to a world of tropical indulgence and enjoyment. It time for us to raise a glass to the vibrant and irresistible flavors of mango-based whisky cocktails!