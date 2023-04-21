Sip into Summer Bliss: Refreshing Gin Cocktails for the Season

Summer is the perfect season to enjoy refreshing cocktails, and what better spirit to use than gin? Gin’s botanical flavors and versatility make it a fantastic base for a wide range of summer cocktails. From classic favorites to creative new concoctions, summer gin cocktails are a delightful way to savor the season’s flavors. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, hosting a backyard BBQ, or simply looking for a refreshing drink to enjoy on a warm day, gin cocktails are a great choice. In this introduction, we’ll explore the world of summer gin cocktails, highlighting their refreshing and aromatic nature, and how they can elevate your summer sipping experience. So, get ready to shake, stir, and sip your way to summer cocktail bliss with these refreshing gin concoctions!
As the summer season begins, there is nothing better than spending a lazy afternoon or evening at home with your friends and family, sipping a refreshing cocktail. Here are some gin-based cocktails to make the summer perfect.
- Golden Sands G&T
Ingredients
Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin with gold dust 60 ml
5-6 Ice cubes
Tonic Water 150 ml
Garnish: Grapefruit / Orange peel
Glass: G&T glass
Method
Add gold dust to Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin (4 gms in a bottle, add more if needed)
Pour over ice in a G&T glass
Add tonic water
Grapefruit slice, stir and serve
- The Jaisalmer Negroni: Barrel Aged
Ingredients
Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 20 ml
Campari 20 ml
Martini Rosso 20 ml
6-8 Ice cubes
Oak barrel
Garnish: Orange peel + Mathania dried red chilli
Method
Add equal parts of all the ingredients (bulk mix).
Pour it into an oak barrel and allow it to age for at least 24 hours
Add 60 ml aged Negroni over an ice block in an old-fashioned glass
Stir for 42 times
Garnish with Orange peel and Mathania chilli
- The Dunes of Jaisalmer
Ingredients
Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 60ml
2-3 Basil leaves
Grapefruit Juice 90 ml
Lime juice 50 ml
5-6 Ice cubes
Tonic water 60 ml
Garnish: Grapefruit Slice and Golden Hearts
Method
Take a shaker, add all the ingredients and add ice, and shake it nicely
Strain it over ice in an old-fashioned glass and splash off the tonic.
Garnish with grapefruit and basil leaves.
- The Golden Fort
Ingredients
Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 50 ml
15 ml Lime Juice
10 ml Cinnamon Syrup
15 ml Cloudy Apple Juice
6-8 Ice cubes
Sliced Green Apple
Method
Pour Jaislamer Indian craft Gin over cubed ice, add lime juice, cinnamon syrup and cloudy apply juice.
Garnish with an apple fan of 3 slices
- The Black Buck G & Tea
Ingredients:
50ml Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin
Darjeeling Green Tea 100ml
Lemon Grass syrup 15 ml
Lemon juice
8-10 Cubes
Garnish: pinch on Matcha green tea powder
Method
Fill a Hi ball glass with ice and pour in Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin.
Add freshly brewed cold Darjeeling tea, fresh lemon juice, and finally top with homemade lemon grass syrup and a pinch of matcha green tea powder
Stir gently (To make lemongrass simple syrup- add 500g of sugar to 500 ml hot water and add 2 sticks of lemongrass into sugar syrup to infuse)
