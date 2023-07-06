Sip with Caution: The Surprising Impact of Black Tea and Vitamin C on Kidneys

During the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, black tea emerged as a widely consumed beverage worldwide. With people having ample time to think about COVID prevention, the consumption of vitamin C was recognized as beneficial.

“Social media propagated the notion that combining black tea with vitamin C enhances the absorption of the latter. Consequently, many individuals began drinking multiple cups of tea in an attempt to prevent COVID, unknowingly increasing their urine oxalate levels to dangerously high levels. This prolonged process eventually resulted in the formation of large renal calcium oxalate stones and, in some cases, even kidney failure. The connection between excessive tea consumption and these adverse effects took months to uncover, as patients undergoing stone analysis post-surgery were counseled about their diet," says Dr Kshitij Raghuvanshi, Urologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.