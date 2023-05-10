Sip Your Way to Radiant Skin with These Delicious Juice Recipes

Summer is a time for fun in the sun, but with all the heat and humidity, it’s easy for your skin to become dull. Luckily, incorporating healthy juices into your daily routine can help you give your skin the boost it needs to look and feel radiant. Not only are juices packed with essential vitamins and minerals, but they also provide the hydration your skin needs to stay plump and glowing. Plus, with so many creative and unique juice recipes out there, you’ll never get bored of having to drink the same thing. From apple and pineapple to refreshing cucumber and spinach juices, there’s a recipe out there for every taste and skin concern.

Skin Glow Raw Juice:

Ingredients:

1 medium-sized sweet potato

1 green apple

2 mandarins

1/2 lemon, juiced

Method:

Wash the sweet potato thoroughly, then chop it up into pieces that will fit in your juicer.

Peel the mandarins and lemon, then juice them.

Cut the green apple into pieces, if necessary, and juice it as well.

Combine all the juices and give them a quick stir.

Serve the skin glow raw juice chilled and enjoy!

Berry Juice:



Ingredients:

1 cup mixed berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon honey or agave syrup

1/2 lemon, juiced

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Rinse the berries thoroughly and add them to a blender.

Pour in the water, honey or agave syrup, and lemon juice.

Purée the mixture on high until it is smooth and foamy.

Add ice cubes to a glass and pour the juice over it.

Give the juice a quick stir, then garnish with additional berries or mint leaves if desired.

Serve and enjoy your delicious and refreshing berry juice!

Green Apple & Avocado Juice:



Ingredients: