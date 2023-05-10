Trends :Horoscope TodayMangoMalaika AroraTravel TipsSummer Cocktails
Home » Lifestyle » Sip Your Way to Radiant Skin with These Delicious Juice Recipes

Sip Your Way to Radiant Skin with These Delicious Juice Recipes

Not only are juices packed with essential vitamins and minerals, but they also provide the hydration your skin needs to stay plump and glowing

Advertisement

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 19:09 IST

Mumbai, India

From apple and pineapple to refreshing cucumber and spinach juices, there's a recipe out there for every taste and skin concern (Image: Shutterstock)
From apple and pineapple to refreshing cucumber and spinach juices, there's a recipe out there for every taste and skin concern (Image: Shutterstock)

Summer is a time for fun in the sun, but with all the heat and humidity, it’s easy for your skin to become dull. Luckily, incorporating healthy juices into your daily routine can help you give your skin the boost it needs to look and feel radiant. Not only are juices packed with essential vitamins and minerals, but they also provide the hydration your skin needs to stay plump and glowing. Plus, with so many creative and unique juice recipes out there, you’ll never get bored of having to drink the same thing. From apple and pineapple to refreshing cucumber and spinach juices, there’s a recipe out there for every taste and skin concern.

Skin Glow Raw Juice:

Advertisement

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium-sized sweet potato
  • 1 green apple
  • 2 mandarins
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced

Method:

  • Wash the sweet potato thoroughly, then chop it up into pieces that will fit in your juicer.
  • Peel the mandarins and lemon, then juice them.
  • Cut the green apple into pieces, if necessary, and juice it as well.
  • Combine all the juices and give them a quick stir.
  • Serve the skin glow raw juice chilled and enjoy!
    Berry Juice:

RELATED NEWS

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup mixed berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon honey or agave syrup
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • Ice cubes

Instructions:

  • Rinse the berries thoroughly and add them to a blender.
  • Pour in the water, honey or agave syrup, and lemon juice.
  • Purée the mixture on high until it is smooth and foamy.
  • Add ice cubes to a glass and pour the juice over it.
  • Give the juice a quick stir, then garnish with additional berries or mint leaves if desired.
  • Serve and enjoy your delicious and refreshing berry juice!
    Green Apple & Avocado Juice:

Ingredients:

  • 2 green apples
  • 2 celery stems
  • 1/2 cucumber, peeled
  • 2 large handfuls of spinach
  • 2 lettuce leaves
  • 1/2 ripe avocado
  • 1 banana
  • 1/4 cup coconut water
    Instructions:

  • Wash all the fruits and vegetables thoroughly.
  • Core the green apples and cut them into pieces.
  • Cut the celery stems into smaller pieces.
  • Peel the cucumber and cut it into chunks.
  • Add the apples, celery, cucumber, spinach, and lettuce leaves into a juicer and juice them.
  • Transfer the juice to a blender and add the avocado, banana, and coconut water.
  • Blend all the ingredients until smooth.
  • Pour the juice into a glass and serve immediately.

    So, what are you waiting for? Skincare was not so easy ever.

Follow us on

About the Author

Nishad ThaivalappilNishad T, Senior Sub-Editor, News18.com, has a fascination for ‘everything lifes...Read More

first published: May 10, 2023, 19:09 IST
last updated: May 10, 2023, 19:09 IST
Read More