Sitting In A Chair For 2 Hours As Harmful As Smoking A Cigarette: Doctor

The modern sedentary lifestyle compels us to work for long hours. We are so busy and engrossed in our jobs that we often forget to get up and move around, but do you know that this habit can be very dangerous for you in the long run? In earlier times, manual labour was needed for most of the work but these days, our day jobs and even our detours are getting confined to computers and laptops.

Today, we work for long hours on our computers. Even when we go to the office, we go by vehicle. But do you know if you sit on a chair continuously for 2 hours, it could damage the bones and can lead to so many conditions in your body that you can not imagine?

The dangerous thing about all these effects is that sitting for more than 2 hours will damage your body posture and this will give rise to numerous health conditions including diabetes and heart ailments. Dr Priyanka Rohatgi from Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru has shared insights into the same.

Dr Rohatgi said that it has been proven through research that sitting on a chair for two hours is as harmful as a cigarette. It brings stiffness in the veins of the whole body, increasing the chances of bone fractures manifold. There happens to be a pain in the neck and back. Dr Priyanka further said that if you’re continuously working in the same posture on the computer, then the nerves attached to your muscles will get stiff.

Priyanka stated that if we sit on a chair for two hours at a time, the energy present in our body isn’t used duly. This slows down the metabolism. Slow metabolism means that the nutrients have been attained in the body but have not been used. Since many things that are being made in our body are not able to be used properly. Therefore, when all this starts accumulating in the liver, the work of fatty acid oxidation, protein breakdown and protein synthesis will not be done properly. Excess glucose or energy made from these increases fatty liver. With age, metabolism automatically weakens in the body.

When we’re working on computers, our lungs start working slowly and hence, our breathing capacity starts dropping. Due to this, the capability of the lungs to work efficiently starts dropping. On average, people use half the capacity of their lungs. Dr Priyanka stated that when we don’t use the maximum capacity of an organ, its capacity will gradually drop. Due to this, the lungs also start getting weak. Ultimately, an imbalance of hormones starts and numerous types of stress hormones increase in our bodies.

Priyanka Rohatgi also shared that we may work at all. But while working, we can reduce the threat of all these dangerous conditions in some way or the other. She said that no matter what the sitting job is, you must get up from the chair every hour. However, also do stretching exercises on the chair itself, if getting up is not possible. But at least every two hours, do get up from the chair for two-three minutes. Two- three minutes of exercise every hour will also reduce the threat of numerous conditions. It’s better if you do physical exercise indeed for half an hour in the morning every day. Morning exercise is most important. Do not sit on a chair continuously for one or two hours. Follow the rule of 80-20. Work for 80 minutes and move around for 2 minutes.

Dr Rohatgi also advised that one should take the stairs rather than the lift in the office building. She asked officegoers to avoid chips, biscuits, pizza and burgers that they eat while working.

