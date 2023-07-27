Sizzler Extravaganza: Elevate Your Dining with these Exquisite Recipes

Sizzlers, a sizzling hot dish, tantalize taste buds with a unique dining experience. Combining succulent meats, veggies, and sauces on a sizzling hot plate, they create a delightful symphony of flavors and aromas. The hissing sound and smoky presentation add flair, making sizzlers a favorite choice for food enthusiasts everywhere.

Sizzler recipes offer a sizzling and delectable culinary adventure. These dishes combine marinated meats, vegetables, and seasonings on a hot plate, creating a flavorful and memorable dining experience. To try the best sizzlers at home, we have rounded a few recipes from Chef Shaurya Veer Kapoor, Gola Sizzlers.

Falafel Sizzler

Falafel Ingredients:

Raw white gram -200 gms

Green chilli – 10 gms

Jeera powder roasted -6 gms

Green coriander- 15 gms

Coriander powder-6 gms

Salt - 8 gms

Ginger Garlic paste- 10 gms

Veg soda -2 gm

Sesame seeds – 10 gms

Method:

Soak the chickpeas overnight, add all the mentions ingredients except the sesame seeds and put in a grinder and grind it to a level when the mixture is still in granules form. Make round balls and flatten them a little bit only. Stick sesame seeds on the surfaces. Fry them in oil fryer till they get light golden brown colour.

Hummus:

Boiled gram-60 gms

Tahini- 8 gms

Garlic -5 gms

Olive oil -10 ml

Salt -4 gms

White pepper powder - 2 gms

Lemon Juice- 1/2 Fresh Lemon Juice

Ice cube- 2 pcs

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a mixture jar and make a fine paste.

Rice Pilaf:

Boiled rice-1 cup

Broken cashewnuts-10 gms

Raisins- 10 gms

Sugar – 1 pinch

Saffron water- 5 ml

Butter- 20 ml

Onion chopped- 10 gms

Salt- To taste

White Pepper powder-1- pinch

Method:

Heat a pan, add butter, melt it, add chopped onions and sauté them till they become transparent, add broken chestnuts, raisins , salt- pepper , saffron water and toss it for few minutes till it becomes hot.

Cacciatore sauce recipe:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup diced onion

1/4 cup diced bell pepper (red, green, or a mix)

1/4 cup sliced mushrooms (cremini or button mushrooms work well)

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup canned diced tomatoes (or crushed tomatoes)

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/4 cup chicken or vegetable broth

1 tablespoon red wine (optional, but adds depth of flavor)

Fresh basil leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the diced onions and bell peppers to the pan. Sauté for about 3-4 minutes until they start to soften. Stir in the sliced mushrooms and minced garlic. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the mushrooms begin to release their moisture. Add the canned diced tomatoes along with their juice to the pan. Stir in the dried oregano, basil, thyme, red pepper flakes (if using), salt, and black pepper. Mix everything well. Let the sauce simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld together. In a separate small bowl, mix the tomato paste with the vegetable broth until well combined. Add this mixture to the sauce, stirring to incorporate. Continue to simmer the sauce for another 5-10 minutes until it thickens slightly and reaches your desired consistency. Taste the sauce and adjust the seasoning as needed. Add more salt, pepper, or herbs if desired. Once the sauce is ready, remove it from the heat and garnish with chopped fresh basil leaves.

Salmon in Caper Sauce Sizzler

Ingredients:

Salmon-180 gms

Salt- 4 gms

Pepper- 5 gms

Method:

Season the salmon fillet with salt and pepper and frill it.

Caper Sauce

Recipe

Onion- Tea spoon fine chopped onion

Butter- 10 gms

Caper- 10 pieces chopped

Pepper- 5 gms

Salt-To taste

Fresh cream- 20 ml

Lemon juice- 5 ml

Method:

Use a medium-sized pan and heat a sufficient amount of butter over medium heat until it melts and starts to sizzle.

Add the finely chopped onion to the pan and sauté it in the melted butter until the onion turns translucent and slightly caramelized. Stir occasionally to ensure even cooking.

Season the sautéed onions with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. Be mindful not to over-salt as the capers will also add a salty touch.

Gradually pour the fresh cream into the pan with the sautéed onions. Stir gently to combine the cream with the onions. Lower the heat to a simmer, allowing the flavors to meld together and the cream to thicken slightly.

Once the cream has thickened to your desired consistency, add a splash of lemon juice to brighten up the flavors and give a subtle tangy note to the dish. Stir it in and let it simmer for another minute.

Finally, add the capers to the pan. Capers are salty and tangy, so their addition should be done thoughtfully to balance the overall flavor. Stir them into the creamy sauce.

To present the dish, use a beautiful serving platter or individual plates. Ladle the creamy onion mixture onto the center of each plate, making sure to distribute the sauce evenly.