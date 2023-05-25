Skincare Ingredients to Avoid: Shedding Light on Harmful Ingredients in Skincare Products

Are you conscious of what you’re putting on your skin? Skincare products are a vital part of our daily routines, but some may contain harmful and irritating ingredients that can have adverse effects on our skin and overall health. It’s essential to shed light on the potential dangers lurking in our skincare products. Ingredients like parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and certain preservatives have been linked to skin allergies, irritation, hormone disruption, and long-term health risks. By becoming informed consumers, reading product labels, and opting for natural, organic, and hypoallergenic alternatives, we can protect our skin, promote a healthier environment, and make more informed choices in our skincare regimen.
Tulsi Gosai, Co-founder, Akihi, says, “The skin performs the crucial role of protecting us against bad bacteria, chemicals and ultraviolet rays. However, some chemicals tamper with the skin’s ability to block harmful chemicals and products having them should not be applied on the skin."
Are you lost when it comes to what not to use, don’t worry, Akanksha Sharma, co-founder and CEO, CITTA, says, “Our skin is a precious canvas that deserves utmost attention and care. Protecting our skin is crucial, but not all skincare products are created equal. So it’s essential to be aware of harmful or potentially irritating ingredients commonly found in skincare products."
Some ingredients that should be avoided:
- Parabens
First on the list is parabens, which have been linked to hormone disruption and skin irritation. “We believe in harnessing the power of nature to create products that nurture and enhance your skin’s natural beauty without compromising its health," adds Sharma.
- Avoid mineral oil
Melanin prevents ultraviolet rays from causing damage but is impeded by mineral oil found in several ointments. “The oil sticks to the skin blocking its pores which the skin senses as a threat. To combat this threat, it produces excess melanin which causes hyperpigmentation, inflammation and premature ageing," adds Gosai. Avoid mineral oil. It’s a petroleum-derived ingredient often found in moisturizers. It clogs pores and prevents the skin from breathing, potentially leading to breakouts.
- Silicon
Apart from this, silicon, found in a number of creams is a substance that sticks to the skin. It is useful for blocking pores and maintaining moisture but by doing so, it leaves the skin dry and dehydrated.
- Sulfates
Sulfates like SLS / SLES, used in washes and shampoos, can strip natural oils from your skin, leading to dryness and irritation. “Look for sulfate-free natural alternatives that effectively cleanse without compromising your skin’s moisture barrier," opines Sharma.
- Avoid fragrant products
“Do not trust the fragrance of an ointment as a determinant of good quality as they could cause dryness, redness and psoriasis in some cases due to the volatile and complex chemical combinations they contain. Some other skin-harming substances are: phthalates, formaldehyde and artificial colour," opines Gosai.
- Say no to alcohol containing products
Lastly, be cautious of products containing alcohol. “Alcohol-based toners and mists may initially give a refreshing sensation but can disrupt your skin’s moisture balance, resulting in dryness and irritation. Try face mists with natural ingredients like rose and aloe vera that help keep your skin hydrated, soothed, and refreshed. Natural fragrance-free face mists help balance your skin’s pH, minimize pores, and effectively tone it," states Sharma.
By avoiding these harmful ingredients, you can embrace a skincare routine that nourishes and supports your skin’s vitality, helping you look and feel your best.