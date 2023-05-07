Skincare Tips: How Integrating Retinol To Your Skincare Regimen Can Work Wonders

Skincare is a crucial aspect of our daily routine, and the benefits it offers are unmatched. Our skin is the largest organ of our body, and it plays a vital role in protecting us from harmful environmental factors. Proper skincare not only helps to maintain healthy and youthful-looking skin but also promotes a sense of well-being and self-confidence and retinol is currently the talk of the town.

What Is Retinol?

Retinol, a powerful and efficacious derivative of vitamin A, is a multifaceted skincare ingredient that is a must-have in any beauty regimen. Its prodigious properties make it a favoured ingredient among dermatologists and skincare experts alike.

It is available in over-the-counter formulations in low to medium strengths, while prescription-strength versions provide maximum potency. Retinol can be used in creams, serums, and oils, making it easy to incorporate into any skincare routine.

Benefits And Uses Of Retinol

Talking about why retinol should definitely be a part of everyone’s skincare regimen, Piyush Jain, Founder and CEO, SkinInspired, said, “Retinol is converted into retinoic acid when applied to the skin. This is the active form of vitamin A that works to increase collagen production and accelerate cell turnover. This aids in the reduction of acne, the improvement of skin texture and tone, and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. One of the most notable advantages of retinol is its capacity to diminish the presence of almost fine lines and wrinkles. This is on the grounds that retinol supports collagen creation and paces up cell turnover, which assists with plumping up the skin."

He further added saying, “Acne can also be effectively treated with retinol. It clears pores and reduces inflammation, both of which can help prevent breakouts in the future. Retinol is a strong fixing that can assist with battling indications of ageing, diminish skin breakout, and further develop skin surface and tone."

In recent times, a lot of people prefer using retinol by adding it to their night cream- Most skincare experts and beauty influencers are always talking about the excellent results that they have received by doing so. But, have we ever closely analysed, why it is so?

Kakoli Sengupta, Skincare expert and Owner of Glitz and Glamour Academy stated, “Retinol is best for parched skin. A night cream infuses hydration so that the lines and wrinkles on your skin can fade away and the skin is hydrated. Buying a retinol-infused night cream or adding retinol to a night cream is absolutely worth it. If someone can apply retinol serum on their skin that will work wonders too."

