Skincare Tips: Neem To Sandalwood, 5 Ayurvedic Ingredients To Add To Your Summer Skincare Routine

The warm summer months may be vacation time for many, but the season can be extremely harsh on your skin. Your skin may feel dull, greasy, and clogged as a result of excessive heat, humidity and exposure to environmental contaminants. There truly is no holiday from skin irritants.

While there is an abundance of healthy items for skincare, there are some basic ones that are easily available and less complicated to use.

Here are some of the Ayurvedic ingredients to replenish your skin during summer-

Advertisement