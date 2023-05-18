Skincare Tips: Unlock the Secrets of Radiant Skin with Summer Skincare Tips for Oily Skin Types

Stepping out in the summer, it becomes crucial to navigate the scorching season with care, especially in things related to skincare. Amidst the skincare realm, oily skin often bears the brunt of negligence, paving the way for clogged pores and acne breakouts due to excess sebum production. To avoid these issues, it’s essential to follow a proper skincare routine with the right products and techniques.

Here are some dos and don’ts that people with oily skin should keep in mind during the summer to maintain healthy and radiant skin-

Do’s:

Wash your Face: Stick to a consistent face-washing routine. Use a face wash specifically designed to combat oil and shine without stripping away essential oils. You can use soap-free, oil-free and pH-balanced face wash, which unclogs pores and treats breakouts. Use SPF: Protecting your skin from harmful UV rays and preventing potential damage is essential. And that’s where SPF comes to your rescue. Make sure you apply the sunscreen that suits your oily skin type. Choose the right makeup: Opt for makeup products that are suitable for your oily skin type. Look for powders, concealers, and foundations labelled Oil free or mattifying. When selecting eye shadows and liners, go for long-lasting formulas that promise smudge-proof and crease-proof wear. Clean your makeup brushes: If you apply makeup on a regular basis without cleaning your brushes, you’re doing it wrong. Regularly clean your makeup brushes to prevent the accumulation of germs and bacteria. Remember to replace sponges when necessary to maintain hygiene and prevent bacteria build-up.

Don’ts: