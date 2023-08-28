Trends :Raksha BandhanRaksha Bandhan Muhurat TimeSkincareMasala Dalia RecipeOnam 2023
Sling Bag To Herbal Tea Hamper, Best Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Your Sister

If your sister is health conscious, then what could be better than a fitness band as a gift?

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 18:32 IST

Delhi, India

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30.
With only two days left for Raksha Bandhan, you must be apprehensive about what gifts you can give to your sister. If you are on a low budget, and looking for the perfect gift for your sister, then here the some options you can explore.

1. Makeup Kit- Most women use make-up products to look and feel good. From teenage girls to married women, they all use make-up products. Thus, these are some of the best gifts you can give to your sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

2. Sling Bag- A girl could never have enough handbags. No matter how many sling bags, clutches and handbags, a girl has, they can always buy more in accordance with the latest trends and fashion. A pretty sling bag makes the best gift for your sister to give.

ALSO READ: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Rakhi Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Images to Share With Your Brother or Sister

3. Fitness band- If your sister is health conscious, then what could be better than a fitness band as a gift? A fitness band is handy and helpful in tracking fitness activities which can help a person achieve the goal weight.

4. Healthy snacks basket- A basket full of your sister’s favourite snacks will give her the message that you care about her. It is wholesome and a thoughtful gift to be given on Raksha Bandhan.

5. Herbal tea hamper- Herbal tea is not just helpful in reducing weight but also in enhancing health. Assemble different kinds of herbal teas in different flavours in a basket and surprise her on Raksha Bandhan day.

6. Movie tickets- Many films are released during festivals but due to excessive rush, it becomes difficult to get tickets. In such a situation, if your sister is fond of watching films, then you can book tickets and surprise her on Raksha Bandhan.

    • 7. Personalised gifts- Personalised gifts are the best gifts one could give to their sisters. Personalised coffee mugs, photo frames, and T-shirts are some good options to consider this Raksha Bandhan.

    8. Self-care Kits- From skincare items to relaxation essentials, a self-care kit is the best bet. A self-care kit will make your sister feel special about her. She will appreciate that you care for their physical and mental health.

    first published: August 28, 2023, 18:42 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 18:32 IST
