Smoking Causes Brain Shrinkage And Cognitive Decline, Expert Weighs In

Smoking is an established critical and preventive cause of mortality and morbidity globally. The carcinogenic (cancer-causing) properties of the harmful chemicals in cigarettes and the harmful effects of smoking on the lungs, cardiovascular system, and general health are well known. However, the effects of smoking on the brain are not commonly discussed. Hence, the general public is less aware or not aware that smoking can cause brain shrinkage, reduce the volume of the brain, and can cause early ageing of the brain.

Our brain has three major parts namely the cerebrum (or cerebral cortex), cerebellum, and brainstem (or medulla). Several studies have proven that the harmful chemicals ingested while smoking, particularly nicotine affect all parts of the brain.

In heavy smokers and chronic smokers, significant changes are noted in the cerebral cortex. There is thinning of the grey matter, a reduction in the size of the cerebrum, and a significant reduction in brain volume when compared to the brains of non-smokers. The cerebral cortex is known to be the largest part of the brain and is responsible for higher functions such as vision, hearing, speech, response to touch, emotions, learning and logical thinking, and fine movement control. Smoking can cause changes in the brain which can increase the risk of memory impairment, problems in planning, the tendency to develop anxiety, and psychological issues.

Thinning of the cerebral cortex and brain volume reduction have further been linked to neurodegeneration and increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.